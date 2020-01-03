Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $994.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce $994.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

LSTR opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.45 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.