Brokerages Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOOP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of LOOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,750. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

