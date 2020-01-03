Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $333.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 72.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.