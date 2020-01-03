Brokerages Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Million

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $4.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.51 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,522.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $23.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.62. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

