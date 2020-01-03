Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.08). Urovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30.

UROV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,137. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

