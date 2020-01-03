Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.08). Urovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30.

UROV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,137. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply