Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.01 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Beacon Securities lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.39. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$6.05 and a one year high of C$6.78.

