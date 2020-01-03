Brokers Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,496,544 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

