Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bruker by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

