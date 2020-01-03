BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $4,584.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

