Bulleon Price Up 47.5% Over Last Week (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Bulleon has a total market cap of $20,739.00 and $92.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bulleon has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Bulleon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io.

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulleon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulleon using one of the exchanges listed above.

