Bunzl (BNZL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bunzl (LON: BNZL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Bunzl had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/17/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/16/2019 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,092 ($27.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,078.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,080.18.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

