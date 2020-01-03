Burst Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and C-CEX. Burst has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $27,067.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,077,083,111 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.