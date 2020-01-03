Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BMN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 20.76 ($0.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.83. Bushveld Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 18.71 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.98 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

