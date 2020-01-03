Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFST. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $331.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

