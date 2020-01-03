BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Down 5% This Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,837.00 and $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

