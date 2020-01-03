Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0666 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $66.77 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, RightBTC and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010818 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, BitMart, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BigONE, Neraex, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, EXX, CoinTiger and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

