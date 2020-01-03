BZLCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,727.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BZLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $8,727.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZLCOIN Coin Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,317,360 coins and its circulating supply is 2,231,493 coins. BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. The official website for BZLCOIN is en.bzlcoin.org.

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

