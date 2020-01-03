Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,339.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,353 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,517.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,319.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,569.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

