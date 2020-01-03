Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,489. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

