Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

COG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 6,896,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,285. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

