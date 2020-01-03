Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 81,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

