Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

CAL opened at $23.62 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $975.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

