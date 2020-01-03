Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and $73,514.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,295,336,105 coins and its circulating supply is 2,249,742,179 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.