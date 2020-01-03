Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $75,349.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01807684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,292,482,598 coins and its circulating supply is 2,245,447,320 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.