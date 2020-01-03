Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.57.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,524,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,339,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 184.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 125.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,868,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 256,679 shares during the period.

CPE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.