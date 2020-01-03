CanYaCoin Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Kucoin. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

