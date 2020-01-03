Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.83 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.