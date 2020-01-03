Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 11,620 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,514. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

