Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 4,925 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.19% of PTC worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in PTC by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. 53,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

