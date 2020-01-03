Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 734 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,945,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $24.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,873.07. 1,486,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,870. The stock has a market cap of $929.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,783.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,818.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,497.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

