Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys Shares of 38,585 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. 334,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,095 shares of company stock worth $2,234,063. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.57.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

