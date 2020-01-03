Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $19.82 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,828 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

