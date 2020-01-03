Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $21.20 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 143,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,837,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 256.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 793,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 571,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

