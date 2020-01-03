Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

