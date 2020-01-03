Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cerner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

