Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.41.

NOW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,749. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,451.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average is $269.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

