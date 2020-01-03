Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New $12.18 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 114,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.