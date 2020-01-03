Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.57% of Allegiant Travel worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

ALGT traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

