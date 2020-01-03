Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 64,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,640. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

