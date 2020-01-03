Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $39,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,809,410. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $155.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

