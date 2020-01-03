Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

