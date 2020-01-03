Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $8.64 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CPTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.