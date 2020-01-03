Capricoin (CPC) Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $49,069.00 and $46,831.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

