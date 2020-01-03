Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.08 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cardano has a market cap of $891.24 million and $31.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Indodax and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022025 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003717 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02394429 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Coinbe, Indodax, ZB.COM, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, DragonEX, Exmo, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, Bithumb and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

