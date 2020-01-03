Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

CATM stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

