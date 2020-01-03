Carebit (CARE) Reaches Market Cap of $10,611.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Carebit has a market capitalization of $10,611.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carebit has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009179 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005927 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,904,737 coins and its circulating supply is 143,511,657 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org.

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

