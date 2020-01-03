CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2,381.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

