CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $20.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.68 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $128,466,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.