CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.