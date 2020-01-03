Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.41.

CARO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock valued at $849,069 in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARO stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

